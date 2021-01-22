Melissa Gohing marries Rocco Nacino in unique pier wedding

JUST two months into their engagement, volleyball star Melissa Gohing and GMA-7 actor Rocco Nacino officially tied the knot, in a very unique pier-side ceremony on Thursday, January 21.

The Kapuso celebrity and the Creamline libero got engaged just November last year after three years of being in a relationship.

On Friday morning, Nacino announced the sweet news on his Instagram account.

"Yes... we.. did... 21- 1 - 21. Meet my wife, Mrs Melissa Gohing Nacino," he said in the caption of the post.

The wedding took place in a port area in Davao del Sur. Only a handful of guests were invited. Nacino, a Philippine Navy reservist, wore his uniform during the wedding.

The 29-year-old volleybelle dedicated a heartwarming message to her new husband as she posted her own announcement on her Instagram page.

"I don't just want to marry you to be with you forever and live happily ever after but because marriage is not easy & it's a lifetime of ups & downs," she said. "You're the only person I know I can go through all those hurdles with. It's hard work but it will be worth it.

You are my once in a lifetime. Love, your Mrs. Nacino."

Charo Soriano, a dear friend of Gohing, was among the showbiz and sports personalities who aired their congratulatory messages in the comments section of their posts.

Meanwhile, Jem Ferrer, Ge Tabaquero, Mika Reyes, and Jessey de Leon attended their pal's milestone via Zoom.