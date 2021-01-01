Love rules as Michelle Morente and Jeanette Panaga get engaged

VOLLEYBALL couple Michelle Morente and Jeanette Panaga are taking their love to the next level.

On Thursday night, hours before New Year's Eve, the Petro Gazz middle blocker and the F2 Logistics outside hitter announced the big news on their social media accounts, posting photos of their sweet, intimate moment.

The 22-year-old Panaga knelt down on her knees to propose to two-year girlfriend Morente.

"My 2020," she said.

Morente, a former UAAP standout, also posted her own version of the picture, with the caption: "2020 plot twist."

Their colleagues in the sport aired their well-wishes and congratulations on the comments section.

"Love you! Congratulations," Desiree Cheng said.

Melissa Gohing, who also got engaged to actor Rocco Nacino last November, commented: "Congratulations guys."

Mika Reyes, Amanda Villanueva, Kianna Dy, Fillet Cainglet-Cayetano, Jamie Lavitoria, and Jem Ferrer also gave their warm congratulations to the couple.

Earlier today, Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson also announced his engagement. It's truly been a New Year's day of happy couples.

