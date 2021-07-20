PVL trends on Twitter amid anticipated Creamline-Petro Gazz rematch

IN an action-packed Tuesday afternoon, the volleyball community made it rain on Twitter.

Words and hashtags such as '#PVL2021,' 'Palma,' 'Creamline,' 'Alyssa,' and 'Tots,' were swapping places in the Top 5 Philippine trends on Twitter.

'Gumabao,' 'Riri,' 'Jia,' and 'Meneses,' are also among the most-tweeted words.

The Creamline Coolsmashers asserted their dominance over the gritty Petro Gazz Angels in four exciting sets, 24-26, 28-26, 25-22, 25-20, to stay unbeaten in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference in Ilocos Norte bubble.

Fans may have settled to just watching games virtually this season, but celebration of the game is just as high.

Here are some of the best tweets:

All-out support and appreciation for Creamline's teamwork!

Phenom is Phenom. Alyssa Valdez led the Coolsmashers' frontline.

Riri Meneses said not without a gallant fight. Twitter's watching.

Exciting times ahead.

Caloynatics, make some noise!

