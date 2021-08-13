‘One of the best games ever’: The best reactions on Twitter as Chery upsets Creamline

CHERY Tiggo can now claim the honors of being the first-ever professional volleyball league champions in the Philippines.

Beating back fatigue after playing seven games in a row, the plucky team defeated two-time champion Creamline Cool Smashers in the best-of-three finals series of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference on Friday.

The twin towers of Jaja and Dindin Santiago led the team to a devastating comeback, recovering from two sets behind to rule at 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-8.

The Philippine volleyball Twitterverse was living for the outcome, with #PVL2021Finals topping the local trends, while ‘Valdez’, ‘Jema’, ‘Jaja’, ‘Creamline’, and ‘Chery’ taking over the next spots.

Here are some of the best tweets from the supportive fans!

Tireless Chery

Santiago Sisters stans

It was a good game

Walang kakain!

Flagbearers!

