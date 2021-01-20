Moto-riding MMA fighter's verbal sparring with traffic enforcers goes viral

A MAN identifying himself as "Billy Jack Sanchez" has gone viral as he lost his temper after he was apparently pulled over by traffic enforcers because the passenger on his motorcyle wasn't wearing a helmet.

"This is Billy Jack Sanchez, you wanna know what?" he said. "These traffic enforcers are harassing me right now."

Continue reading below ↓

At one point, he even cursed the traffic officers. He vents some more all throughout the clip, saying, "Yung backride ko may violation, hindi ako. Siya!"

He added: "Tanong mo sa sarili mo, ako ba naka-backride?"

The person taking the video (apparently the traffic enforcer) insisted that, as the driver, he was also in violation of the Motorcycle Helmet Law.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The passenger, who the enforcer identified in the video as his "girlfriend", tried her best to control Sanchez.





Continue reading below ↓

He has been identified by a netizen as MMA fighter Billy Jack Sanchez, who is listed in the mixed martial arts directory Sherdog.com as having fought in 2017’s URCC 30.

Sanchez currently runs a YouTube channel called "Billy Jack Sanchez You Wanna Know Why?", which currently has a total of 28 videos that tackle a variety of content, from home workouts to motorcycles to food.

His opponent in URCC 30 was Kiko Matos, who defeated him in the first round via submission with a rear naked chokehold.

In a Facebook gallery compiling various videos of an angry Sanchez through the years (which has been shared more than 4,000 times), Sanchez also apparently challenged Kiko Matos and Baron Geisler to a fight for sullying the name of MMA.