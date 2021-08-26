'Air Force Ellis' for real? Recent photos of former Ginebra forward go viral

IS BARANGAY Ginebra's 'Air Force Ellis' living up to his moniker?

Viral photos circulating online show former PBA high-flyer wearing the United States Air Force uniform.

The original photos were uploaded by a recently active Facebook account under the username Suzzette Ellis, which is the name of Chris' mother.

The comments section of the post was filled with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the Filipino-American gunner.

Ellis suited up for Ginebra back in the 2012 Draft, where he was picked at no. 6 in the first round. He played for the Gin Kings until 2017, before he was traded to Blackwater Elite, and has largely disappeared from the public eye from then on.

In 2019, he was seen playing for Luang Prabang in a Thailand Basketball League.

In March of last year, Greg Slaughter also uploaded the photo of the two of them during a visit to the United States.

As of this posting, SPIN Life could find no confirmation about Ellis' military status. Ellis himself is also inactive on social media.

