Young hoopers hope viral 'covered' court becomes a reality

The trend of weird basketball stuff happening in the Philippines continues, after a video of a makeshift "covered" court made the rounds online earlier this week.

In the 30-seconder, four people are seen carrying a frame tent and following the intense one-on-one action between two players. According to uploader Glenn Cajustin, the amusing hoops sequence was recorded at a subdivision in Tanza, Cavite.

You have to see the tent bearers having such a hard time to believe it:

SPIN Life reached out to Cajustin via Facebook Messenger to ask why they pulled the "low-budget covered court" stunt. Apparently, the president of the homeowners' association in the village ordered the tent's removal that particular day before their light-bulb moment.

"Bago namin ilabas at kalasin, naisip namin na gawing 'covered' muna saglit 'yung court na matagal na talaga naming pinapangarap maging totoong covered court," he recalled, laughing.

The original poster revealed that the half court is the only place where they can get shots up in the subdivision, and playing in a covered whole court meant having to hit the road as a "dayo" without the benefit of homecourt advantage.

As of writing, the viral video has already been viewed 54 thousand times and shared 1,400 times — even reposted by local basketball meme pages. Cajustin is optimistic that the increased awareness will translate into the improvement of basketball facilities in their neighborhood.

"Mula nun, dun na kami naglalaro. Hanggang ngayon, araw-araw na kaming nandun," he shared. "Bata pa lang kami, gusto na naming magkaron ng covered whole court para 'di na kami lumayo. Kahit hindi na covered, basta whole court."

Recently, clips of "ligang labas" players mimicking their NBA fashion idols also spread like wildfire on the Internet.