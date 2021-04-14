Volleyball back in business in PH neighbors Thailand, Vietnam

WITH ITS commendable handling of the COVID-19 situation — it's only logged 35 deaths since the pandemic began — Vietnam is already slowly integrating its sports back into the system.

Just last weekend, it successfully conducted the first round of the Vietnam National Volleyball Championships Cup 2021 in two separate cities.

A total of 20 club teams were split into Pool A and Pool B, with five teams apiece for women’s and men’s play. Pool A saw action in Quang Ninh, while Pool B played in Hanoi.

Continue reading below ↓

With social distancing no longer required in Vietnam, spectators were allowed to enter arenas and cheer for their teams.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Four matches are held daily in each competition venue.

In the last 24 hours, the country only recorded two new cases, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies website tracker.

The same location in Quang Ninh Hall is the venue that will be used in the Southeast Asian Games in December.

Meanwhile, the Philippines’ other neighbor, Thailand, was able to cap off its Volleyball Thailand League 2020-2021 also last weekend.

Men’s and women’s teams Nakhon Ratchasima and Diamond Food clinched their titles in the national competition, with closed-door games inside Mall Bangkapi’s MCC Hall.

Continue reading below ↓

Its final four began in the last week of March and ended in the second week of April. The Daikin league started December last year as Thailand began to flatten its COVID-19 case curve.

The situation there, however, remains up and down. It recoded its highest daily record of 1,300 cases on Wednesday, and is already on its third wave since the start of the pandemic.