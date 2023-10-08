Can long distance relationships work? Watch GLOCO's marriage proposal

LONG DISTANCE RELATIONSHIPS can be very difficult given the logistical issues involved, but for video game content creator and anime enthusiast, Gian Lois "GLOCO" Concepcion, he managed to overcome the hurdles and finally made that leap of faith.

After almost 11 years dating with his partner, Deng-chan, it was time for the !rregular Programming personality to finally propose to her.

So how did he do it? GLOCO brought his partner to Lake Motosu, which is near the tallest and one of the sacred mountains in Japan, Mt. Fuji aka Fuji-san.

GLOCO then pretended to take a scenic photo with Deng-chan, which was then followed by a surprise showing of the ring. A comedic sequence took place as the ring was placed upside down.

But in the end Deng-chan said, "Yes!"

PHOTO: GLOCO Gaming

GLOCO reflects on relationship

Looking back at their relationship, GLOCO revealed in his vlog that they spent majority of their time online, yet he admitted how surprised he was with the outcome.

"We've been together for almost 11 years now, and probably 60% of that time we've been in a long distance relationship. She's in the UK, I'm here in the Philippines and I have no idea how we managed to make it work."

"But we did and we're super proud of ourselves," reflected GLOCO.

Then as he went on, he explained that he initially didn't view marriage as a priority in life.

"Over the years, I've pretty much thought of marriage as just some kind of tradition and not really a necessity," he started. "But now that we've reached a certain age where we plan to move in together and potentially start a family, I think it would be nice if we actually got into a pact or go through a sacred vow or something."

As of now, there is no final date regarding their marriage nor is GLOCO sure of any announcements.

"Now we don't have a set date yet for our marriage or if we're going to announce it...We're really not into those celebratory weddings, where there's a reception and all that shizz. I mean we can probably do it...but we don't see the point in doing it."

However he revealed that it wouldn't be a massive wedding.

"...It's probably going to be very-very intimate like 20 or 40 of our closest friends and family to celebrate it, but we're just happy that we're one step closer to becoming legally bound together and I'm glad to share this announcement with you guys who have followed us all these years," said the video game content creator.

