Victoria Court hit by pandemic as some branches set to close

SOME branches of Victoria Court are closing. In a video, the motel chain's CEO Angelina Mead King addressed her employees by saying that hotel and motel operations will not be able to "produce the same results" as it used to.

Top Story: Carlo Katigbak Refutes All Four Accusations Against ABS-CBN

"For now, I have to advise you to please look for another job to support yourself and your family during these tough times. And when the business does reopen again, you'll be the first ones that we call back," she said.

King says Victoria Court will have to go into survival mode. Victoria Court has 10 branches in total, and is one of the more popular motel chains in the country.

Angie King shares ownership and management duties of the Victoria Court chain with her brother Atticus King. According to a Rappler article, Angie runs the southern locations of Victoria Court along with boutique motel Sohotel, while brother Atticus runs the northern locations along with his own branch, Hotel Paradis.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, in a text message to Esquire Philippines, Atticus King clarified that only Angie King's branches are closing down, while his own branches remain open.

"We opted to retrench and try our best to keep the lights on until things enter the new normal," Atticus said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Read Victoria Court CEO Angelina Mead King's full statement below:

Continue reading below ↓

To my dearest employees, it deeply saddens me to have to record this video. As many of you know by now, we are facing unprecedented times in this world. This COVID virus has really decimated all facets of life. As much as I have been trying to extend a helping hand to each and every one of you over these past few months. It is with a heavy heart that I now have to make a life-changing decision that will affect us all.

Over the next few weeks, I don't think that hotel and motel operations will be able to produce the same results as how we used to. It is time that we face the facts and be honest, and try to prepare for what's coming. Even though we have been accepting OFWs, BPOs, and maritime crew. It is still not enough for the business to sustain itself, and take care of all of us. We all have to go into survival mode. It is better for us to prepare for this now, rather than ignore it.

Continue reading below ↓

Over the next few weeks, we will be preparing your retirement and retrenchment packages, so that you will have some funds to survive over the next few months. Please don't think that we have come to this decision lightly. It was a great difficulty. I want to let you know that we value, all your hard work and loyalty, that you have given during my management. And I really wish there was another way to go about this.

For now, I have to advise you to please look for another job to support yourself and your family during these tough times. And when the business does reopen again, you'll be the first ones that we call back. I want to say please, stay safe, stay healthy, stay hopeful. I want to wish everyone the best of luck. This is your CEO signing out.

The hospitality industry is among the hardest-hit sectors due to the coronavirus pandemic and crisis. All over the world, the industry has lost millions of jobs and billions in revenue.

Continue reading below ↓

(Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that only Angie King's branches of Victoria Court are closing down, as well as with a statement from Atticus King.)

More: Victoria Court Has a Room For Your Steamy MRT Fantasies

This story originally appeared on Esquiremag.ph.

Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.