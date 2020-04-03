Vico Sotto summoned by NBI for possible violation of quarantine rules

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has summoned Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto to air his side on a possible violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin confirmed to the Philippine Star that Sotto has been asked to appear in their office on April 7 at 10 a.m. The mayor will be asked explain why he shouldn't be charged for saying that tricycles should be allowed to operate in his city despite the Luzon-wide transportation ban.

The Bayanihan law grants "stand-by powers to the President to carry out effectively the national policy of stopping the spread of the coronavirus virus disease," which includes ensuring that local government units act in accordance with the national government guidelines on the enhanced community quarantine.

The Pasig mayor took to Twitter to air his side on the matter, insisting that he broke no rules since what he gave out was a 'mere opinion.'

Sotto also pointed out that the Bayanihan Law took effect on March 24, which was days after he rendered the opinion and, eventually, backtracked and said he would comply with the ban on tricycles.

As the issue simmered, the #ProtectVico hashtag started trending on social media as supporters leapt to the defense of the Pasig mayor.

