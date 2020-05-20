Vice docu-series uncovers tragic aftermath of Owen Hart's death

REMEMBER Owen Hart, the Canadian wrestler whose life met its untimely end when he fell from 80 feet down in a WWE pay-per-view event?

His tragic death served as the season-ending topic for the critically acclaimed Vice docu-series Dark Side of the Ring.

It's the most extensive account of the life and death of Hart who, at 34 years of age while playing the Blue Blazer character, fell from the rafters of the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri during the Over The Edge event where he was scheduled to challenge The Godfather for the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

Despite the fatal accident, the event still pushed through; a questionable decision given what had just transpired before the eyes of a jampacked crowd.

Dr. Martha Hart, Owen's wife, spoke from the heart in her interviews, shedding light on what transpired in the aftermath of the incident and how she fought for justice for his deceased husband.

It also uncovered the rift between the surviving members of the Hart family as they found themselves divided as Martha pursued legal action.

Most appallingly, it showed how the wounds of that incident in 1999 remain fresh for those close to Owen, with his son Oje reiterating his mom's declaration that he would never allow WWE to enshrine his father to its Hall of Fame.

"I would never let WWE put his name on a piece of silver and say that 'They got that.' We have built a foundation that helps put people in homes, that helps single moms like my mom was, that lets kids go to school. This was all done in his namesake. This has all got Owen Hart written all over it," he said.

Oje continued: "This is how communities, people, society remembers him. That's how we want it to be done. Yeah, he was a wrestler, but he was bigger than that. That was just part of who he was."

But more than anything, the documentary portrayed who Owen was in real life: a loving husband and father who was willing to put his family ahead of everything else.

