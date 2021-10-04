Alyssa, Denden, co-veterans laud young guns Belen, Nisperos

ALTHOUGH Rebisco Philippines just endured their third straight loss at the bottom of the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship (AVC), hope remains high for the future of the team as veteran players took notice of the young bloods.

Two standouts, UAAP Girls’ MVP Mhica Belen, 19, and Ateneo sophomore Faith Nisperos, 21, topped the list. Both also had eight points apiece in their most recent game.

Alyssa Valdez, who tuned in on the game last Sunday night, aired her admiration on Twitter.

In a simple tweet, she wrote “Belen,” alongside clapping hands and white heart emojis.

Denden Lazaro, Choco Mucho’s crack libero, also shared her observation on the 19-year-old Belen.

“Srsly love how Belen has been playing consistently,” she wrote.

Jem Ferrer also approved of her performance, writing her name in a simple tweet side by side with a hands down emoji.

Meanwhile, Amy Ahomiro proudly shared her sentiments, seeing a bright future ahead of Rebisco.

She is hopeful that the team, a perfect mix of raw talent and seasoned players, will only get better as time passes by.

Valdez also reposted Ahomiro’s tweet commending Nisperos, and added a 100 emoji and a blue heart.

Former national team captain Jovelyn Gonzaga weighed in and showed her support, posting various Instagram stories while watching the game.

In one photo, she wrote on her caption: “High respect [for] this lady”









Rebisco will play its next game on Monday afternoon, facing unbeaten Thai team Nakhon Ratchasima.

