Carmela Tunay announces retirement at 25

CARMELA Tunay officially called it quits in her volleyball career, ending a decade of storied athletic feats.

The 25-year-old, who was supposed to captain newly formed club Peak Form, announced her decision to retire from volleyball on Tuesday night's The Game episode from One Sports.

"Actually, I've told a couple of friends na I won't play na, I guess, that's where we're leading so yes, I'm officially retired," the former University of Santo Tomas Tigresses star revealed.

She pondered about her decision a few weeks back, but didn't want to take it public just yet, fearing that it might distract the very lively volleyball community in the country.

"I haven't made a public post about it cause I didn't wanna draw attention," she added. "When I made the decision, it was the time na mainit yung usapan sa national team."

After her stint in the UAAP with the España-based squad, she suited up for the Cignal HD Spikers from 2015 to 2016, then played for Petron for another two years, where she helped clinch two SuperLiga titles namely the 2017 All Filipino Conference and 2018 Grand Prix.

Continue reading below ↓

After Petron announced its decision to take a pandemic leave of absence, Tunay took her talent to Peak Form Unlimited Athletes Club, and was slated to be its captain as it joined the Premier Volleyball League.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

She is also one of the playing volleyball analysts in the collegiate league.

Post-volleyball, Tunay is looking into venturing into her personal career as business woman.

"I've been focusing on digital stuff as an agent and manager, marketing stuff on the side, too," she said. "Despite letting go of something I'm really passionate about, I'm gonna do something I love din. Last year, I finished my master's [degree], and isa 'yon sa mga hinihintay ko before I say good bye to volleyball."

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.