‘The house that Kobe built’: Vanessa Bryant reacts to new name of Staples Center

THE LATE NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa took to Instagram to post a story following the decision to change the name of the arena from Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena.

“Forever known as ‘The House That Kobe Built,’” she wrote.

She joins the ranks of many fans who are unhappy with the name change. In the wake of her husband’s death, many fans had clamored to have the Staples Center name changed to something honoring the Laker great. But whatever new name fans wanted, Crypto.com Arena was surely not in the list.

Frank Vogel reacts to new name of Staples Center

Current Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel had a resigned, pragmatic statement about the name change.

“I understand the disappointment the fans will have, but that's just the way of the world,” he said in an interview during the LA-Milwaukee faceoff. This is the business we're in. Almost universally around the country, there's a business element to naming rights with arenas. It's really out of our control."

On November 17, the arena announced on their Twitter account the decision to rename the iconic music and sporting venue located in Downtown LA.

The arena will be renamed for the first time since its opening in 1999. It has borne witness to the historic moments of the Lakers including their three-peat championship in 2000-2002, and their back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010. It is also home arena of the LA Clippers, as well as the WNBA’s Sparks and the NHL’s Kings.

The arena also was home to many historic plays of Kobe Bryant, including his last game before retiring on April 13, 2016.

