Vanessa Bryant posts song tribute for husband Kobe, her 'forever Valentine'

FOR a heartbreaking heart's day, Vanessa Bryant posted a snippet of the Lauryn Hill song "Tell Him" on her Instagram account, dedicating it to her late husband, Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

Vanesa highlighted key lyrics from the first few lines of the song, taken off Hill's landmark 1998 album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill:

Though I may suffer I'll envy it not

And endure what comes

'Cause he's all that I got and tell him

Tell him I need him

Tell him I love him

She also wrote the message: "To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday."

She also wrote "Te amo per sempre", an Italian phrase meaning "I love you forever". Kobe spent much of his childhood in Italy before moving back to the United States when he was thirteen, and could speak the language fluently.

Earlier last week, Vanessa also posted an emotional message about the hard time she's having dealing with the death of Kobe and their daughter Gianna.

"My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong," she wrote.

The public memorial for Kobe Bryant will be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tickets will be sold for $224 each (around P11,000), and proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.