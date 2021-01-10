Vandals, litterbugs force Camp John Hay to close its nature trails to visitors

ICONIC Baguio destination Camp John Hay has advised the public that its nature trails — which “existed even before World War II” — will be closed indefinitely, following multiple incidences of vandalism and littering.

On Facebook, it posted its statement, along with a series of pictures showing some of the damage done to its trails. These include photos of graffiti scrawled on plant leaves, as well as its personnel packing sacks of garbage left beside one of the trail shelters.





“[John Hay Management Corporation] condemns these acts of environmental irresponsibility and complete disregard of nature,” the company operating the Camp John Hay said in a statement.

The historic resort listed down the garbage found on the trails — including food wraps, empty bottled water, cigarette butts, “and even diapers” — and warned that these could also be fire hazards that could cause a “massive forest fire.”

JHMC will need to conduct careful evaluation and rehabilitation to “allow indigenous plants and trees to recover.” Until then, the famed Baguio trails will be closed to the public.

It was only last June 2020 that Camp John Hay was reopened to city residents, following several months of COVID-19 lockdown. On October 23, Baguio City was officially opened to tourists and visitors from Luzon.