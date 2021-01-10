News And Trends

Vandals, litterbugs force Camp John Hay to close its nature trails to visitors

by Lio Mangubat
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Camp John Hay/Facebook

ICONIC Baguio destination Camp John Hay has advised the public that its nature trails — which “existed even before World War II” — will be closed indefinitely, following multiple incidences of vandalism and littering.

On Facebook, it posted its statement, along with a series of pictures showing some of the damage done to its trails. These include photos of graffiti scrawled on plant leaves, as well as its personnel packing sacks of garbage left beside one of the trail shelters.


Continue reading below ↓


Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

“[John Hay Management Corporation] condemns these acts of environmental irresponsibility and complete disregard of nature,” the company operating the Camp John Hay said in a statement.

The historic resort listed down the garbage found on the trails — including food wraps, empty bottled water, cigarette butts, “and even diapers” — and warned that these could also be fire hazards that could cause a “massive forest fire.”

Continue reading below ↓


JHMC will need to conduct careful evaluation and rehabilitation to “allow indigenous plants and trees to recover.” Until then, the famed Baguio trails will be closed to the public.

It was only last June 2020 that Camp John Hay was reopened to city residents, following several months of COVID-19 lockdown. On October 23, Baguio City was officially opened to tourists and visitors from Luzon.

Continue reading below ↓
Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Camp John Hay/Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again