UST to student-athletes: Scholarships will be honored for second term

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas assured its student-athletes that scholarships will be retained even after the cancellation of UAAP Season 83.

In a report of The Varsitarian, Fr. Rodel Cansancio, OP, the director of the school's Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA), said that student-athletes will continue to enjoy their scholarships for the second semester of the current academic year.

"In this time of pandemic and uncertainties, no student should be left behind," he said.

UST earlier honored scholarships for the first term despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and classes being limited in an online setup.

A total of 579 in college and 330 in high school will enjoy having their scholarships being extended by the Dominican school.

The UAAP is looking at restarting its next athletic year Season 84 come September 2021, hopeful that things stabilize by that time.

