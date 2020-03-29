UST Tigresses donate set jerseys in auction for health frontliners

JIA Morado is not alone in auctioning cherished jerseys to help out heroic frontliners.

The University of Santo Tomas Tigresses recently donated a set of playing uniforms to support the COVID-19 cause. The most recent high school uniforms of former UST Girls Eya Laure, Imee Hernandez, Maji Malungabnan, Det Pepito, and Janna Torres are now up for bidding in the Every Little Thing Counts Facebook page.

The standouts last played together in the UAAP season 80, where they finished second place. Laure, Hernandez, Mangulabnan, and Torres continued their journeys with the Espana-based squad by joining the Tigresses. Pepito, meanwhile, is on her last year in the juniors division.

On her rookie year, Laure was hailed the Rookie of the Year for UAAP Season 81.

Starting bid for the set of jerseys is at P5,000. The bidding will go on until April 3.

Proceeds of the sale would be used to fund personal protective equipment of health frontliners in their fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, former De La Salle University Lady Archers star Ara Galang also donated her jersey to the cause. The jersey will be up for auction until April 2.

The Every Little Things Counts Facebook page is managed by Ateneo standout Jia Morado and boyfriend Miguel de Guzman.