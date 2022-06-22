UST still on top with 5th straight UAAP general championship

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas remained the standard even in this truncated UAAP Season 84, emerging as the league's general champion for the fifth straight season.

UST is general champion again

The Growling Tigers still found a way to come out on top of the medal tally, collecting 84 points despite the shortened athletic calendar which only featured eight events.

UST got a big boost after winning gold medals in poomsae, men's 3x3 basketball, men's beach volleyball, and men's chess, while taking home the silver in women's 3x3 basketball, fourth place in women's volleyball, and seventh place in both men's 5-on-5 basketball and women's chess.

It was the 45th overall crown for the Espana side as they annexed their dominance in the athletic competitions in the UAAP.

National University did give UST a run for its money, amassing 81 points after bagging gold in women's volleyball, women's chess, and women's 3x3 basketball tournaments.

Continue reading below ↓

This season's host La Salle placed third with 76 points, while University of the Philippines, which won the men's 5-on-5 basketball, was a close fourth with 71.

Ateneo (58), Adamson (42), Far Eastern University (39), and University of the East (3) completed the final tally in that order.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Red Warriors only sent delegations in men's basketball and women's volleyball, placing eighth and seventh, respectively.

The cheerdance competitions were excluded from the final medal tally, with the UAAP points system being as follows: 15 points for gold, 12 for silver, and 10 for bronze, eight for fourth, six for fifth, four for sixth, two for seventh, and one for eighth.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.