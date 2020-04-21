UST stars help out as Sisi Rondina sets up fundraiser for hometown

TRUST Cebu-native Cherry Ann Rondina to do everything to help her hometown, especially in this time of pandemic.

After donating her own jerseys in support of different fundraising platforms, the former UST volleyball star kickstarted her own initiative to aid the frontliners in Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

Aside from pledging her personal stuff like playing uniforms and shoes to the auction, Rondina also tapped other athletes from her alma mater to join her and give up their jerseys for the drive.

Growling Tigers Renzo Subido, Mark Nonoy, and Rhenz Abando contributed by handing out their UST jerseys. Golden Tigresses Ysa Jimenez and Milena Alessandrini also chipped in in the drive.

Sisi wrote on social media how overwhelming the support that she got in this simple effort for her beloved home: "We have received so much love and support from each and everyone of you and we are truly grateful."

All bids start at P1,200. The fundraiser is still ongoing and donations are open on Facebook.

If you wish to donate, you can send your monetary donations to these accounts:

BDO

007280083908

Cherry Ann Q. Rondina

G-Cash

0917 185 0998