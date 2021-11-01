Headed to Europe, Chabi-Yo bids UST farewell

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas star import Soulemane Chabi-Yo will take his talent to Europe.

The Varsitarian, the official publication of the university, reported on Monday that the UAAP Season 82 MVP has decided to forego his final playing year with the Growling Tigers.

The Beninese center led the España-based squad in its finals charge against defending champions Ateneo during the last collegiate season before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Soulemane Chabi-Yo revealed that pandemic spurred Euro decision

He only played a single season with UST after he was recruited from San Lorenzo, and helped steer the Tigers under the guidance of former head coach Aldin Ayo.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Chabi, 25, bared that the current pandemic situation affected his decision.

"My plan was to finish my playing years in UST before leaving, but since Covid came, that destroyed all the plans," he told The Varsitarian.

Continue reading below ↓

He added: "I hope you guys will understand me. Thank you all and thanks to the UST community for the love and support. I wish all the best to the team and also good luck on the upcoming season."

In his final collegiate season, Chabi-Yo posted an average of 17.4 points and 14.3 rebounds per game, burnished by 1.4 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.7 steals.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.