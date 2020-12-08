Ricci Rivero, CJ Cansino beat Lakers, Heat as most tweeted sports accounts of the year

COLLEGIATE basketball may not have been played this year, but it didn't stop two stars from being talked about in the social media world.

University of the Philippines stars Ricci Rivero and CJ Cansino emerged as the top two most tweeted sports accounts in the country as Twitter announced its year-end lookback.

The two garnered the most reactions for the year 2020, beating NBA finalists Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, as well as Golden State Warriors.

Twitter revealed in a statement that there were 2 billion sports-related global tweets in 2020; quite a feat, remarked the social media platform, in a year when most leagues were at a standstill for many months.

"Despite the pandemic that halted the games, fans continued to stay in tune with the latest updates in the sports scene," it said.

The social media platform specifically pointed to the famous "Email me for collab" tweet exchange between the two as the highlight of the Rivero-Cansino "Tweet exchange."

Rivero turned heads this year as the athletic guard continued to explore the world of entertainment.

He starred in Happy Times alongside Heaven Peralejo back in January, while also starting his TV hosting career for Sunday Noontime Live in TV5.

Cansino, meanwhile, made the headlines after exposing the controversial Bicol bubble which saw him ultimately move from University of Santo Tomas to his new home in UP.