UP Maroons extend help to the needy, man Diliman community pantry

PLAYERS from University of the Philippines continue to show their compassion to the needy as they volunteered in one of the several community pantries around the Diliman campus.

Incoming Fighting Maroons Bismarck Lina and Maodo Malick Diouf extended their help and delivered donations on Wednesday to the community pantry organized by the UP Transport Group.

Together with NowheretogobutUP Foundation's Renen Dalisay and Atty. Gaby Concepcion of Sama-Sama Tulong-Tulong, the players helped in distributing goods to the poor in the pantry located at UP's Quirino Avenue gate.

It's just one of the community pantries organized around UP, which stemmed from the initiative started by Ana Patricia Non with the Maginhawa Community Pantry.

The compassionate project which is built on volunteerism has inspired more citizens to build their own pantries, with over 300-plus already appearing all over the country.

It's also a welcome sight for UP followers, with Lina, who came from University of Santo Tomas, and Diouf, who transferred from Centro Escolar Universiity, already embracing their new home in Diliman.

