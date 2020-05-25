Season could have been UP's biggest 'what if', but Rosie Rosier accepts cancellation

A NUMBER of volleyball analysts and supporters saw great potential in the ‘senior-laden’ University of the Philippines Women’s Volleyball Team this UAAP Season 82.

On preseason interviews, head coach Godfrey Okumu has even said that he’s certain the team would get into the Final Four this year, after having settled for ‘almosts’ in the past seasons.

Being one of the most experienced competitors this year, the Diliman squad could have gone a long way.

But the athletic thriller was postponed due to the forced cancellation of games.

With the season now no more, the UP Fighting Maroons have a current 1-1 record (beating University of the East and losing to defending champions Ateneo Lady Eagles). But junior captain Roselyn Rosier accepts what happened, as she believes the world is facing a problem bigger than volleyball.

“I miss everything about volleyball, the hustle, the drills, the cheering, the high fives. I’m still devastated but I really believe God has his perfect timing. All I’ve been thinking now is praying for this pandemic to end, for everyone to be saved, and be grateful for this time [spent] with family,” she told SPIN Life.

The 21-year-old has taken on the huge responsibility of leading a team filled with veteran collegiate players like Isa Molde, Tots Carlos, Justine Dorog, Jessma Ramos, Maris Layug and Rem Cailing. She valued their off-court bonding during the season, and now, she makes sure to check on them this pandemic.

“I miss my teammates, our dinner out after trainings, studying with them and just talking to all of them,” she added. “From time to time I talk to my teammates through Messenger and Zoom.”

Rosier also keeps herself fit and healthy by working out at home and following a simple diet plan to keep herself in shape.

She spilled the beans on her fitness cheat sheet this lockdown period: “My uncle has weightlifting equipment at home. I use them. Recently, our strength and condition coach [was planning] to have [online] workout routines for the team."

As for her diet? "I try to limit my meals to two per day, and once a week, there is a day that we eat more veggies and less carbs.”

Occasionally, Rosie also goes on Instagram Live to reconnect with fellow volleyball players ⁠— and their many fans in the UAAP. Last week, she chatted with Ateneo’s Ponggay Gaston, University of Santo Tomas’ Eya Laure, and La Salle’s Michelle Cobb.

The UAAP has not yet released a target date of resumption of the season but the young leader is eager get back on the court.

“I’m looking forward to playing my last two years for UP. I can’t wait to start over and apply all the things I learned from the last season even though it was cut short,” she said.

