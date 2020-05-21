UP transforms CHK Gym to quarantine facility

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines is opening its doors to the country's fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Diliman campus has made the Kalinga Center of the College of Human Kinetics Gym as a step-down isolation facility in support of the government's drive against the current health crisis.

"Nakita namin yung value and significance of serving the UP community," said UP CHK dean Kiko Diaz.

The facility, which served as the training venue for the UP Lady Maroons basketball team and the UP Pep Squad, has been converted to a quarantine facility.

Housed are tents, mattresses, and beddings which will be utilized by patients who are recovering from the dreaded disease and those awaiting their test results.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

It's also equipped with shower and toilet amenities, water dispensers, and washing machines, along with hygiene kits.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Diaz said that it's the perfect opportunity for UP to share its facilities with the whole UP system going online for its classes.

"Wala pa namang face-to-face classes, so we saw fit that one of the facilities be transformed to an isolation facility," he said of the facility, which is a tripartite initiative between the UP CHK, Maynilad, and UP ACTasONE, headed by alumni and former Quezon City congressman Mike Defensor.

"For as long as puro remote learning sa UP, we will support this."