Best-ever season of 'Survivor' will end in must-watch finale

NEED a show to quench your competitive thirst?

You're in luck because the finale of Survivor: Winners at War hits its fever pitch on Thursday (Manila time).

We're not talking about the Filipino iteration or any other country's version. This is the flagship American hit reality show on CBS which is celebrating its 20th year on air.

The three-hour coup de grace for the 40th season of Survivor will see a king of kings or, for that matter, a queen of queens, be crowned.

Twenty past winners were brought back in one of the craziest seasons ever, marooning them in the islands of Fiji with the ultimate victor taking home the $2,000,000 cash prize.

Five castaways remain, namely Denise Stapley of Philippines, Tony Vlachos of Cagayan, Michele Fitzgerald of Kaoh Rong, Sarah Lacina of Game Changers, and Ben Driebergen of Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers.

They will be joined by one more castaway from the Edge of Extinction as players who were voted off get one last shot at redemption in the Returnee Challenge.

Knowing how make or break that affair will be, players who had fire tokens bought advantages for the said challenge, with Natalie Anderson of San Juan del Sur, Rob Mariano of Redemption Island, and Tyson Apostol of Blood vs. Water all armed with hidden immunity idols if they earn their way back in the game.

This was the first time the fire tokens were introduced, adding a new layer of economy to the already wild and wooly social game.

It's shaping up to be wild final five days for these castaways as they fight to make it to the final three to plea their cases to what is easily the largest jury the show has ever had, with all players who were voted out deciding who wins the title of Sole Survivor.

It all culminates in one of the most unique coronations in the show's history as host Jeff Probst is set to read the votes in an online finale, with the subsequent reunion show also adjusting to the social distancing demands brought upon by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been the greatest season in the history of Survivor," Probst said in the teaser for the finale.

You bet it is.