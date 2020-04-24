Piggyback on Pasig City’s iflix account with this Mayor Vico-approved code

ONE of the few good things about quarantine is how much free stuff we’re getting on streaming sites. And with the enhanced community quarantine extended for two more weeks in high-risk areas like NCR, iflix is now the latest platform to entice our attention spans with free screenings from its lineup of Pinoy, Korean, and select Hollywood content.

They have a clever way of offering it, too: By partnering with a local LGU. Think of it as ayuda for your eyeballs.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto retweeted a post from supporter Kiko Rustia, who shared instructions on how to piggyback on Pasig City’s iflix VIP account. "[N]o, this ain't fake news," he wrote on his post.

Continue reading below ↓

All you need to do is to download the app (iOS/Android), create an account, and start watching for free by keying in “stayhomepasig” the Redeem Voucher section.

The promo code is valid for redemption up to June 30. And Rustia says in follow-up tweets that anyone can use this code, even if you’re not from Pasig.

The streaming platform, which specializes in offerings from local and Korean cinema, has been offering up a lot of vouchers ever since ECQ began. Two weeks ago, for example, they offered a similar promo to unlock 30 days of free watching, but with the promo code “iflixVIPtime”. This Pasig City tie-up is only the latest in their many marketing efforts in the time of coronavirus.