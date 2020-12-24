Bo Perasol to Fil-Am hopefuls: 'In the PH, basketball is not just a sport'

AS part of the Fil-Am Nation Select's Building the Bridge program — a private showcase effort by the Alex Cabagnot-led organization in the States — seasoned college coach Bo Perasol shared some wisdom and experience to US-based Pinoy hoopers aspiring to take their talents home.

Fil-Am Nation Select is a program where America-based players with Filipino lineage can know more about Philippine basketball, in case they ever want to suit up here. To complement the program, organizers conducted a two-day-long mini showcase camp at Orange County, California.

In a virtual talk earlier this week, the University of the Philippines head coach was among the speakers who shared a few words to the participants.

After briefly talking about the technicalities of the game, he shed light on the Filipino mentality towards basketball.

"There's going to be a lot of things to consider. You're going to be in a place where basketball is a livelihood. This isn't just a hobby, not just a sport, it is food," he said. "5-on-5 here is like scrambling for a plate of food, fighting for the family, for the future."

The 49-year-old coach spoke from experience, having dealt with a lot of Filipino-foreign players that he brought over to the Philippines.

"I've been coming from here to the US trying to understand the way you guys think. I was able to get Filipino-Americans to play for me before in the PBA, [such as] Alex Cabagnot, Chris Ross, Adrian Wong for Ateneo," he shared.

Perasol told them that he had firsthand experience of Fil-Am players who excelled in the US — then had a difficult time when they came here.

"There are a lot of you I've seen years ago and thought, 'This guy is going to be a game-changer.' Then, I bring them here, [and] two weeks later, 'What happened to you? Where is that game?'" he narrated.

He added: "The one thing that's going to be a hurdle for you is mindset. A lot of things are going to be in your mind. You're away from your loved ones."

On the first day fo the showcase, Gilas standout and Ateneo recruit Dwight Ramos was among those who joined the camp, as well as Alab Pilipinas' Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and MPBL's Mikey Williams.

Fil-Am Nation Select's second and last day of the Building the Bridge private showcase takes place on Thursday (Manila time).

