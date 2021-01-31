Under fire from the Big Diesel? These NBA players took the high road

NBA players are always under the microscope. That’s just how it is. It’s all part of the business, so they'd say.



As professional athletes, the bar is set very high. Every mistake will be dissected, scrutinized, and amplified across media — and social media. Had an inefficient night? Didn’t play good enough D? Didn’t pass enough? Turned the ball over too much? Couldn’t hit your free throws? TV analysts, journalists, retired athletes, and fans of all stripes will weigh in.



Not everything said is in spite, or, as they like to call it, “soft hate.” At the same time, though, one doesn’t have to cast very far to sniff out the spitball takes. And often, there are very fine lines between constructive criticism and low-key hate.

HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH

Given how long this business has been running, this issue is not new. But it reared its head again after a discomfiting exchange between Shaquille O’Neal and Donovan Mitchell.



Here’s the clip to refresh your memory:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Big Diesel starts off with a compliment, telling Spida, “You’re one of my favorite players...” But he wastes no time and goes straight into a total 360: “...but you don’t have what it takes to get to the next level, I said it on purpose and I want you to hear it, what do you have to say about that.”



Donovan Mitchell replies “A’ight,” with a smirk.

Continue reading below ↓

Cool.

Calm.

Collected.



The two shared a few words afterwards, but it didn’t matter since Spida extinguished the fire even before it became a flame.

This isn’t the first time the Big Diesel didn’t hold back his jabs at other NBA Players.



After Dwight Howard gave an emotional speech to his Instagram followers about never giving up on your dreams, Shaq discredited the newly crowned champion as he called the x8 All-Star a ‘bandwagon jumper’ in his podcast.



Dwight’s response? Kill them with kindness.





Continue reading below ↓

In another instance just this offseason, after the Stifle Tower Rudy Gobert signed a $205M extension with the Utah Jazz, the Big Diesel seemingly implied the Frenchman was undeserving of his lucrative contract in an Instagram post of an edited image of him posterizing the Utah Jazz center.





What did the x2 NBA Defensive Player of the year have to say? “I will always be happy for a brother beating the odds.”





Continue reading below ↓

Shaq caught the ire of now-Brooklyn Nets Guard James Harden after criticizing the 2018 NBA MVP on national television about the mess he made in Houston.





James Harden seemed to address the four-time champ in a very millennial way: via Instagram story.





Continue reading below ↓

So far, Shaq has defended himself for his behavior with what he calls his “G14 Classification.” In layman’s terms: I’m entitled to what I have to say because I’m a champion.

No matter where the punches are coming from, this will not be the last time somebody will throw swings at these players. At the same time, this is likely not the worst criticism they will get.

Continue reading below ↓

The two biggest faces of the league know this. And you can sense their frustration in the statement below, when courtside analysts conveniently drop the “constructive” in “constructive criticism.”





Whatever you do, or however you perform, haters will have something to say. You can clap back and throw your jabs but until when?



From Dwight to Donovan, one thing is certain, under these bright lights, it’s better to take the high road and let your game do the talking.

Continue reading below ↓

For more NBA stories on Spin.ph, tap here.