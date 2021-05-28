'Umariba sa huling laban': Netizens react to winless Gilas 3x3 

FOR the first time ever in history, Gilas Pilipinas ends an international 3x3 competition empty-handed.

On Friday, the 3x3 squad, composed of CJ Perez, Joshua Munzon, and Santi Santillan, went 0-for-2 against both the Dominican Republic and France. Their last game against the European powerhouse saw the squad come up one point short of at least one win at the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria.

Despite the loss, some netizens on Twitter came to show appreciation for the squad that represented the country.

User @celluloidsurfer chose to see the silver lining, and commended how the men's national team came very close in their tournament closer.

"Huy. Naka-14 ang Pilipinas sa 15 ng France. Umariba sa huling laban," it said.

Meanwhile, netizen @YoureAPoison2Me pointed out the short practice time of the team.

"That's okay. You all did great. Sana kasi next time hindi less than a month ang prepa[ration]," he said.

@jess_bernas on Twitter chose to focus attention on the mich-awaited CJ Perez-Joshua Munzon tandem, who scored seven and five points, respectively, to lead the squad in their final game.

"Katakot magsama si CJ Perez and Joshua Munzon," she said.

Fan account @holy_hoops jokingly blamed it all on the brand of vaccine they took before flying out.

"Takeaway from the #3x3 OQT: Sinovac undeniably affects one's basketball abilities," it said.

While many expressed their disappointment, user @ernieellan still showed his support for the national team.

"Sayang pero still congrats #3x3OQT," he said tweeting a Philippine flag and a heart emoji.

