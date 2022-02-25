Ukrainian athletes speak up against Russian attacks

UKRAINE has produced a whole crop of talented athletes in the sports and esports world. And with Russia’s invasion of their country, these players, as well as fellow sportsmen who support them, are now speaking up.

In the NBA, two players who grew up in Ukraine, Alex Len of the Sacramento Kings and Svi Mykhailiuk of the Toronto Raptors, have issued joint statements in English and Ukrainian condemning the war.

“A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine. We categorically condemn the war,” they wrote. “Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny. We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine.

“We hope for an end to this terrible war as soon as possible. Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is in unity. We are with you!”

Meanwhile, Vitali Klitschko, former boxer and current mayor of Ukrainian capital city Kyiv, has said that he will defend his city against Russia.

“I don't have another choice. I have to do that. I would fight,” said the 50-year-old boxing Hall of Famer to UK’s Good Morning Britain.

His brother, Wladimir Kitschko, also a former boxing champion, has already enlisted as a reserve in the Ukrainian army earlier this month, as tensions ratcheted up between the two neighboring countries.

The brothers also appeared together in a video that addressed the ongoing conflict, which they called a "senseless war."

Esports organizations, athletes support Ukraine

Esports organizations have also posted up their own message of solidarity to the country, which has long been an esports powerhouse.

League of Legends’ Team Astralis has changed their logo to Ukraine’s yellow and blue, as have G2 Esports and Fnatic.

Team Liquid’s co-CEO has said that his esports organization is currently helping a Ukrainian esports player find shelter from the conflict, and said Team Liquid will do the same for other Ukrainian esports athletes.

Dota pro player Jonathan “N0tail” Sundstein had a strong message for Russia.

“I'm happy about the lessons kindergarden taught me… Stay strong Ukraine, Love one another,” he ended his tweet.

