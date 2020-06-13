UAAP volleyball mavericks to bare their raw selves on upcoming TV show

IF YOU admired them on the court, see what they have to offer off-court.

While sports events are put on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UAAP stars Ponggay Gaston, Eya Laure, Michelle Cobb and Rosie Rosier are coming out with an upcoming TV show called To Be Honest (TBH).

As the name suggests, TBH will be serving a lot of real talk. It will be an opinion-based show hosted by the four female athletes, serving as an avenue for these students talk about anything from fun stories on and off the court to serious matters like the relevant social issues the country currently faces.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“TBH is a safe space,” De La Salle University standout Michelle said during a virtual press conference on Friday.

The University of the Philippines captain put emphasis on the importance of expression and speaking out. “There would be people who may agree with me, and sharing information is really caring about each other, or just simply listening to each other is caring,” said Rosier.

Thanks to their different backgrounds and personalities, they hope TBH would become a fertile common ground to discuss new ideas from different perspectives..

Ateneo Lady Eagle captain Ponggay explained: “That’s why the show is called To Be Honest. You’re gonna see the part of us without filter. And no matter what one will say, we know we will have each other’s backs on this — we [understand] each other.”

If fans are curious what is it like being around them off the court, TBH can also be a platform to get to know the athletes better.

Continue reading below ↓

“Kadalasan nakikita lang nila kami sa volleyball court, dito, mapapakita din namin ‘yung ibang side namin,” UAAP season 81 rookie of the year Eya Laure of University of Santo Tomas said.

Fully aware of the responsibility that comes with their influence, the girls also pledged to do diligent research on every topic.

“Kailangan pag-aralan bago gamitin yung boses, kailangan alam mo yung sinasabi mo hindi ka basta lang nagsasalita. Lahat ng boses importante,” said Laure.

Added Cobb: “We have a particular influence, and we all think we have to maximize that voice in times like this. And it’s important to be knowledgeable and be aware of what’s really happening before being vocal."

Among other goals, they also elaborated that they will hope that the show also creates a culture of respect despite opposing opinions.

It's innate in humans to see things differently, the student-athletes said. Hence, empowering and educating each other can be really helpful with personal growth.

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.