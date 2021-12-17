UAAP unveils new logo ahead of March 2022 season launch

THE UAAP will have a new look once it tips off Season 84 come March 2022 as the collegiate league unveiled a new logo on Friday.

UAAP president Nonong Calanog of hosts La Salle picked the entry of Far Eastern University's Darryl John Digal as the winner of the Logo Design Contest from among 200 submissions received by the league.

Sipa-inspired

Inspired by the traditional game of sipa, the logo symbolizes "our athletic heritage and culture, emphasizing the mission to promote cultural diversity, character development, and athletic excellence," the league said.

The design was selected by judges led by Sydney Samodio, McCann World Group Philippines executive creative director, and included leading advertising industry executives who came from the eight UAAP member-schools.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

FEU's John Dairence Capua placed second while finishing third was Marwin Mendoza of Talisay City, Batangas.

Among the top mine finalists were designs by Alvi Songco of Silang, Cavite; John Bermejo of Caloocan City; God Levi Santiago of Sta. Rosa, Laguna; Ismael Sanchez of Pasig City; University of Santo Tomas student Ralph Rainell Estrella; and Joshua Tuonan of Puerto Princesa City.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.