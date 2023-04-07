AHEAD of a nail-biting Final Four race in the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament, players have taken the time off the court to rest and reflect with their loved ones.

From Manila to Japan, see where your volleyball faves are spending their Holy Week break.

Where UAAP volleyball stars went this Holy Week

Animo Luzon!

La Salle's Angel Canino and Thea Gagate paid visits with their families to the municipalities of Taal and Calatagan in Batangas, respectively.

The super rookie's dad and Lady Spikers assistant coach Rodel Canino shared some family photos on Twitter.

Nearly an hour's worth of travel away, the Season 84 best middle blocker showed glimpses of island paradise in Calatagan.

PHOTO: Thea Gagate (@gagatethea) | Instagram

Meanwhile, graduating senior Jolina dela Cruz shared one of her stopovers at the 'half-buried' San Guillermo Parish in Bacolor, Pampanga.

PHOTO: Jolina dela Cruz (@jolinadelacruz) | Instagram

Bulldogs' getaway trip

For the defending champs, some of the team's core players opted to spend their rest week together.

On Instagram, Sheena Toring posted some shots of the Lady Bulldogs' mini-getaway at a family beach resort in Batangas with graduating skipper Cess Robles.

Trisha in Tarlac

Adamson's breakout star Trisha Tubu took a much-needed rest in the place she calls home — Concepcion, Tarlac.

PHOTO: Trisha Tubu (@tubssii) | Instagram



Back in Season 84 when she was supposed to make her UAAP debut, Tubu decided to take a one-year sabbatical in her hometown amid growing pressures.

Today, the rookie sensation is the league's third top scorer with 134 points on 114 attacks, 15 blocks, and five aces.

Crossing rival borders

FEU attacking ace Chen Tagaod shared an interesting Holy Week destination for a Lady Tamaraw like her.

Joined by former Lady Tam Martha Mora, Tagaod spent Maundy Thursday at the University of Sto. Tomas in España.

PHOTO: Chen Tagaod (@chenietags) | Instagram

The Tigresses and Tams will cross paths on the volleyball court on April 23 for their second-round clash at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Land of the rising (Tigress)

Fresh off a streak-snapping win against La Salle on Sunday, UST's defensive specialist Bernadett Pepito shared the Tigresses' overseas escapade at the Land of the Rising Sun.

Captain Eya Laure and Co. explored the historic Odawara Castle Ruins Park, where the Tigresses' team photo was taken.

While some players opted to keep their Holy Week endeavors private, all roads lead to a recharged field as Round 2 enters its home stretch starting Wednesday, April 12 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

