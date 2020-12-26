UAAP spreads holiday cheer to QC, Rizal families in need

UAAP is doing its part in spreading the holiday cheer as it conducted outreach programs to those in need this Yuletide season.

The league's Board of Managing Directors (BMD) did away with its traditional Christmas party and instead channeled its funds in giving away relief goods to the victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

Food packs and essentials were given out to almost 400 families in Payatas and Bagong Silangan in Quezon City, as well as in Kasiglahan Suburban Villages in Rodriguez, Rizal.

The activity was spearheaded by the UAAP’s Board of Managing Directors, led by President Emmanuel Calanog of La Salle and Vice President Fr. Aldrin Suan of Adamson.

Adamson student-athletes helped repack the goods.

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag and the UAAP staff gave out the packs to the beneficiaries a day before Christmas.

All eight member schools chipped in with the charitable work, as they have done through the calamities that wreaked havoc in the nation this 2020.

The league's outreach efforts have been very active this year, starting with the eruption of Taal Volcano in January and all througout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

