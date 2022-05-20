UAAP shifts focus to other sports as Season 84 ends by June

WITH the men's basketball tournament over and the women's volleyball competition now on its halfway mark, the UAAP can now shift its attention to the other sports to be held in the next month.

UAAP schedule

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag and league president Nonong Calanog of hosts La Salle are ecstatic to see the next five events to be held starting with the cheerdance competition this Sunday at Mall of Asia Arena.

National University Pep Squad will be looking for a three-peat in the midseason extravaganza as the Ghicka Bernabe-coached crew looks to reassert their reign in the mat.

Men's beach volleyball will also commence at Sands SM By The Bay this May 27 to 29 and on June 3 to 5.

University of Santo Tomas won the last two staging of the event, with Rancel Varga and Jaron Requinton taking home the gold back in UAAP Season 82.

Poomsae is also scheduled on May 31 at Mall of Asia Arena with La Salle driven to score the three-peat.

Men's and women's 3x3 basketball is on June 1 and 2 in Calatagan, Batangas with Ateneo in the men's division and NU in the women's side both motivated to retain their respective crowns after the event was cancelled in Season 82.

Men's and women's chess are also slated to be held from June 1 to 15 in a still to be determined venue with Far Eastern University looking to defend its crown in both divisions.

