UAAP, NCAA to conduct extra COVID-19 testing in return to practice

ALTHOUGH it's not required, schools from the UAAP and the NCAA are taking a proactive approach in ensuring the health and safety of its participants as it plans to conduct regular COVID-19 tests as the varsity teams are finally allowed to return to training.

UAAP, NCAA on safety protocols

The two Manila-based collegiate leagues were vocal on their decision to establish an added precautionary measure as they hope to face no hitches in the resumption of practices.

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag said that the eight member-schools agreed to conduct weekly antigen tests before subjecting its participants to RT-PCR tests in every third week.

"Hindi nila ma-require to be fair to all member-schools. However, that's one thing that we're imposing. Kaya lang medyo costly siya, even for our context. So what we're doing is alternate and on the third week it will be RT-PCR," he said.

"Hindi siya mawawala. Nandoon siya and this has been insisted upon by our biosecurity officer. Talagang the standards higher than those imposed by the joint memorandum circular."

NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) chairman Dax Castellano of host St. Benilde agreed, and believes that putting up these safety procedures could further boost the chances for the resumption of the games come March 2022.

"We've been waiting for this. This is our passion, this is what we love to do. And at least, we're a step closer to the resumption of competition," he said.

The two officials were present in the signing of the guidelines with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Department of Health (DOH) as the green light has finally been given for varsity squads to resume their trainings on Monday.

Only fully-vaccinated student-athletes are allowed to partake in the activities, with schools required to hold bubble trainings in places under Alert Level 2 and lower.

