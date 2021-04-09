UAAP launches interactive yearbook for cut-short Season 82

UAAP is commemorating the truncated Season 82 with an interactive yearbook, launched today, Friday.

The season, which was hosted by Ateneo and cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, toasted the athletes who were able to finish their competitions, while also shining the spotlight to those who were unable to compete in the second semester.

"The year 2020 turned out to be a year like no other. Not only did it affect student-athletes, coaches, and the staff of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, but the rest of high school, collegiate, and professional sports. Needless to say, it was an unprecedented time for the entire world," said UAAP Season 82 president Em Fernandez of Ateneo.

"For Season 82 of the UAAP, what started out as an exciting season turned out to be the shortest one in recent history. However, it will also be remembered for the amazing performances displayed by our most promising student-athletes."

The interactive yearbook has videos and galleries of the completed events from its opening ceremonies to its final playdate at March 9, 2020.

Also getting a piece of the pie are the UAAP athletes who valiantly competed and represented the country in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, as well as the eight member-schools' efforts to support their communities in these trying times.

"They did give their All For More in each and every game, and for both the graduating students and the undergrads, it is plain to see that there’s even more that they can give of themselves in the years to come. After all, the students of Season 82 know more than any other batch that because they had less time to play, the passion in their hearts can only keep burning," said Fernandez.

UAAP fans can sift through the season's highlights here.