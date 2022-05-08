UAAP Finals protagonists allowed to leave bubble and cast votes

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag urged the student-athletes to exercise their civic duties and vote in Monday's elections despite the polls being held in the middle of the collegiate season.

"I encourage everyone to vote. That’s a very sacred right," he said on Sunday.

Saguisag clarified that players can opt to vote on their respective precincts on Monday as long as they follow the set protocols upon their re-entry to their training venues.

"To be specific, it would be antigen test on the first day of entry and five days sa day after. Pag negative, they can join kasi you’re deemed not infectious," he said.

That rule applies for the men's basketball teams with Ateneo and University of the Philippines who are both still inside their respective bubbles as the league opted to finish the tournament in a status quo.

It's more looser for the women's volleyball teams with the closed circuit setup in place.

Continue reading below ↓

In the unfortunate incident that a player tests positive, Saguisag said that the same rules must be followed.

"You have to isolate pero sana naman wala kasi if you isolate, it means a player is losing a chance to play in the games."

Still, the affable executive hopes that the student-athletes understand how valuable their votes are for the nation's future.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Each vote matters. Chine-check ko din naman yung mga schools and sila din nagiingat, self-regulation talaga," he said.

"You can argue we are living in very interesting times. It matters not only for their generation but for generations to come. Yung decision will make a very big impact for our country so choose wisely."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.