LOOK: Fully furnished Zambo, Davao houses for Olympic medalists

AS pledged by President Duterte, the country's four medalists from the Tokyo Olympics will be awarded their own house and lot units in their respective provinces courtesy of the National Housing Authority.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Butch Ramirez and NHA general manager Marcelino Escalada, Jr. have worked together to deliver one of the incentives promised by the President to the country's sports heroes.

The fully furnished, two-storey houses are now ready for occupancy.





The turnover of the units for Zamboangueños Hidilyn Diaz and Eumir Marcial is scheduled on September 2 while the units of Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam in Davao will be turned over at a later date.

Escalada detailed that the two-storey, two-bedroom units have a floor area of 60 sq m and a total lot area of 80 sq m. These will be turned over already tiled, painted, and fully furnished, complete with water and electricity.

Inspiration

The properties are in a community that has easy access to a wet and dry market, police outpost, and other institutional services, he added.

Ramirez said he hopes for more good things to come to the deserving athletes.

The sports chief added that he hopes this good fortune and success of the national athletes could “inspire a child somewhere to take up sports and one day take their turn in bringing pride to the Philippines.”

