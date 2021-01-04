Two friends spend holiday break doing the Negros loop on a bike

YVOH Rufil Jayag and Gean Tad-y spent their holidays in a bike completing a Negros loop just before 2020 ended.

The two cycling enthusiasts completed the 659-kilometer loop of Negros Island from December 25 to 30 - a journey that started in Bacolod and had stops at Escalante, San Carlos, Dumaguete, Basay, and Kabankalan for the night, and back to Bacolod.

“It's a push to myself na kaya pa bang gawin yung mga ganun kahabang ruta sa maiksing panahon,” said the 30-year-old Jayag.

Tad-y, 31, added: “Naisipan ko pong sumama mag loop dahil baka hindi na ako mabigyan nang same opportunity na gawin ito. While I still have the time and energy to do it, I thought why not? Kaya eto, nag-plan kami ng kaibigan ko tapos ginawa namin.”

The two entrepreneurs from Bacolod City said they made the attempt on Christmas day since their businesses were closed during the holidays.

Prior to the ride, Jayag and Tad-y trained under a coach, Axel Dabo, for two weeks, for a trip that was also supported by Argel Encinas.

On the final day, Jayag and Tad-y were joined by friends in the last 50 kilometers of their trip back to Bacolod in a mountain bike to celebrate the accomplishment.

Their ride was not easy by any means.

The two had to endure climbs in Taboso, Calatrava, Siaton, Basay, Sipalay, and Cauayan, and strong winds in Himamaylan, Hinigaran, and Bago City. Jayag’s bike weighed 25.8 kilograms, while Tady’s was 15.8kg. Both also had bags for their daily necessities.

The experience was indeed very satisfying for the two friends.

“Masyadong nag-enjoy kami sa ginawa namin and nakaka-proud sa sarili,” said Jayag, whose love for cycling got reignited during the pandemic with other sports not allowed to be played.

“Experience-wise, ang sarap ng feeling considering we did it pedaling our bikes and not to mention the weight we had to carry. After we did the loop, it gave me a great sense of accomplishment. And now that I finished it, I didn’t regret every mile of the experience.,” said Tad-y, who is only in his third month of taking up the activity.

The two are going longer next time, planning to do a loop in Palawan where Jayag actually lives as well as trip around Bohol once the pandemic is over.