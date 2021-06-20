News And Trends

Twitter turns into Dwight Ramos fan club as Gilas goes 3-0

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
PHOTO: (Background) Fiba

TSAMBA? We don’t do that here.

Gilas answered past criticism convincingly, dealing Team Korea a 82-77 black eye in the Fiba cup qualifiers. While their slot to the Asia Cup was already assured, the team of young guns didn’t rest on their laurels, emerging from Clark undefeated and relegating the so-called Korea Curse to a dim memory.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO

It was a Dwight Ramos show (19 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals) both on court and on social media as fans poured onto the social media platform with appreciative tweets. #LabanPilipinas was trending at the close of the game — we’re sure a lot of those tweets were devoted to Dwight.

Check out these reactions:

Continue reading below ↓
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

And even Thirdy Ravena is not spared. In Dwight, we trust!

BTS Meal?

Continue reading below ↓

Sheesh, Gilas!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

A hashtag for every player

SJ Belangel with more late-game heroics

Continue reading below ↓

Sotto slam special

Continue reading below ↓

Let's not forget Justine Baltazar!

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: (Background) Fiba

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again