Trending tweets take aim at Frank Vogel

THE HEAT is on for Frank Vogel.

After dismissing rumors of his imminent firing at a pregame presscon, Vogel saw the Lakers dip to a 22-23 record after a humiliating loss against the cellar-dwelling Indiana Pacers, 111-104.

“In this business and with this team, if you’re not winning at a super-high level, you’re going to get this type of noise,” the Lakers head coach said in the press conference. “I’m good at blocking it out. I feel good about the job we’re doing, and obviously we believe the results are going to come.”

He added, “But over the course of an 82-game season with a new group, you’re going to have some ugly nights.”

This was certainly one of them.

At crunch time in the fourth quarter, Vogel sat Russell Westbrook out, and when reporters pressed him about the decision, the coach replied that he was “playing the guys I thought could win the game.”

This line became Twitter fodder for netizens, whose tweets about the beleaguered head coach have pushed Vogel to the trending charts, with more than 22,000 tweets for the keyword as of posting.

Many of the tweets made fan sentiment about Vogel abundantly clear.

Check out some of the top Twitter reactions to Frank Vogel

The Lakers were also trending in Twitter, with several tweets acknowledging LeBron’s historic 10,000th career rebound.

