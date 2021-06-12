News And Trends

From Yuka to Alex: Twitter reactions underscore astounding week in PH sports

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: (Background) Roland-Garros

HOW FITTING that Alex Eala’s hard-earned victory came on Independence Day.

Eala and her Russian partner Osakana Selekhmeteva demolished the opposition to seize the Roland-Garros junior doubles crown. Her victory capped off what has been, frankly, an astounding week of Philippine sports.

To recap: Yuka Saso won the US Women's Open. Then, Margielyn Didal officially booked her Olympic slot. Allain Ganapin did the same for the Paralympics.

    Then we got another Olympic contender in weightlifter Elreen Ando, while pole vaulter EJ Obiena continued to prove that he’s among the best in the world with an international gold medal in Germany.

      Meanwhile, the Azkals moved to the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers, while Blacklist International is dominating the opposition in the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup.

      To one and all, maligayang araw ng kasarinlan.

      Meanwhile, let's give it up for the rest of our Pinoy athletes

