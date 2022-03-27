News And Trends

Back-to-back Magnolia losses leave sour taste in fans' mouths

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
AFTER A defeat last Friday, fans of the Pambansang Manok suffered another setback in Game 3 of their semifinals series as their team once again fell to Meralco, 101-95.

On social media, fans’ mood — still smarting from the drama of Game 2’s shot-clock non-call — turned decidedly sour.

    A late charge from their manok proved to be in vain as the Bolts went on a 10-0 tear in the final frame, digging Magnolia a 2-1 semis hole. One more win from the Bolts, and they’ll be heading for the finals.

    Not-so-fresh reactions for Magnolia loss

    Fans give advice for Coach Chito

    Still some observations on the officiating

    Will we still get a chance at that El Clasico?

