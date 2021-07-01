‘Sulit ang puyat’: Netizens salute true grit of Gilas

IT’S 3:40 a.m., and ‘Serbia’ is trending on Twitter.

And rightly so. Amid the boos of a hostile home crowd, RJ Abarrientos ekes out a slim lead, 74-73, as the young national squad punches waaaay above their own weight to take on the world number 5.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball



A clearly rattled Serbia recovered enough at the final frame to assert a victory, 83-76.

Continue reading below ↓

But even with that loss, a smiling Gilas took to the center of the court in a huddle, knowing they did their country proud.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

At the close of the game, ‘Gilas’ was also trending on PH’s Twitter trending chart. Check out these reactions:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The whole team, actually

We were so close. And that is victory enough.

Continue reading below ↓

True grit!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Walang tulugan with master showmen

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Yan po ang tamang sagot

Pang NBA!

Continue reading below ↓

Tamayo wasn't afraid to get physical

Heading makes the right moves!

Continue reading below ↓

Baka mahal magpagupit sa Serbia

Continue reading below ↓

E kung andiyan pa kaya si Dwight?

A great reminder: Let's all support the national team

Continue reading below ↓

WIth additional reporting by Mark Ernest V. Villeza.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.