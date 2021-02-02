News And Trends

Twitter rolls out fiery red carpet for brand-new Beerman CJ Perez

by spin.ph staff
8 hours ago

THE CJ Perez trade is a done deal. The Baby Beast is now officially in the Beermen as the trade has now been fully ratified by the league.

Aside from the terms it originally offered, SMB also threw in an added sweetener for Terrafirma Dyip: its slot in the first round pick of the 2022 draft.

As expected, Twitter has laid out the fiery welcome mat for the new SMB recruit. Take a look at the many, many varied reactions.

Fan account rolls out the Photoshop

Behold that stacked lineup

Still not fair, say these netizens

A telling sign of the state of the PBA?

Congrats, Terrafirma

