Twitter rolls out fiery red carpet for brand-new Beerman CJ Perez

THE CJ Perez trade is a done deal. The Baby Beast is now officially in the Beermen as the trade has now been fully ratified by the league.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Aside from the terms it originally offered, SMB also threw in an added sweetener for Terrafirma Dyip: its slot in the first round pick of the 2022 draft.

As expected, Twitter has laid out the fiery welcome mat for the new SMB recruit. Take a look at the many, many varied reactions.

Fan account rolls out the Photoshop

Continue reading below ↓

Behold that stacked lineup

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Still not fair, say these netizens

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

A telling sign of the state of the PBA?

Continue reading below ↓

Congrats, Terrafirma