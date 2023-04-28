Anthony Mackie stars in classic PS1 game turned series Twisted Metal

THE POPULAR vehicular combat PlayStation video game, Twisted Metal, will be having a TV series. The show is developed by Sony Pictures Television, which will be aired on Peacock some time in 2023.

Similar to the video game series, the series will show elements of action comedy.

The show stars Marvel Cinematic Universe mainstay Anthony Mackie, where he will play as a milkman suffering from Amnesia, in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Chances are he'll have to deal with Sweet Tooth, a killer clown who has been a staple in the video game series. Former TNA and WWE superstar Samoa Joe will be acting as the crazed psychopath.

Twisted Metal TV series will be releasing its trailer tomorrow, April 29, 2023 (Philippines).

Twisted Metal retrospective

Twisted Metal first appeared in the PlayStation back in November 1995 and became a classic due to its vehicular combat gameplay and the iconic Sweet Tooth antagonist. It also features dark sense of humor and its 'be careful what you with for' theme.

The game series went on, as it transitioned to the PlayStation 2 and 3 era, however the series took a halt back in 2012. It is unsure if the series will continue.