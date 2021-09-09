Triple H undergoes successful heart surgery, now on the way to full recovery

TOP WWE executive Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, went under the knife last week after a cardiac event.

The company issued a statement on the matter on Thursday (Manila time).

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery," it read.

Triple H on the way to recovery

Levesque is currently the company's executive vice president for global talent strategy and development and is credited for the rise of WWE's third brand NXT.

The 52-year-old executive is a 14-time world champion but has largely shifted away from active competition to focus full-time backstage. He last fought Randy Orton back in January.

